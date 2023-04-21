The Yankton County Treasurer would like to remind all residents that the first half of property taxes is due by April 30.
There are several convenient ways to pay. You can pay in person, by mail, by our secure drop box located on the north side of our building, the drop boxes at the north and south entrances of the building or you can pay online at govtechtaxpro.com. The county accepts postmarks in accordance with SDCL 10-21-23.
