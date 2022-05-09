The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during April 2022:
Jason Sprock, 47, and Patricia Knight, 45, both of Dakota Dunes, married April 1, 2022.
Rafael Fernandez, 67, and Catarina Bacilio, 47, both of Wakefield, Neb., married April 4, 2022.
Cole Steffensen, 19, of St. Helena, Neb., and Jenna Lammers, 18, of Hartington, Neb., married April 6, 2022.
Gabriel Dunkel, 22, and Megan Francis, 31, both of Yankton, married April 8, 2022.
Russell Willman, 42, and Maria Robinson, 34, both of Gayville, married April 8, 2022.
Kevin Olson, 51, and Tara Pirak, 43, both of Gayville, married April 9, 2022.
Lloyd Roller, 20, and Tianna Lopez, 21, both of Yankton, married April 9, 2022.
Nathan Samudzi, 26, and Sydney Hirsch, 23, both of Yankton, married April 14, 2022.
Carnell Andrews, 47, and Kayla Reyes, 34, both of Yankton, married April 20, 2022.
Geoffrey Kleinschmit, 29, and Lexi Allen, 27, both of Yankton, married April 22, 2022.
Ryan Oster, 38, and Mary Green, 39, both of Yankton, married April 23, 2022.
Everett Wood, 27, and Taylor Ahrens, 25, both of Yankton, married April 23, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.