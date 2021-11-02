County Discusses Sewer Study Update Along Highway 52

By Cora Van Olson
The Yankton Country Commission reopened discussion on the question of a sanitary sewer study for west Yankton along Highway 52.
The last study was done in about 2008 and the topic seems to have been revisited in 2014, according to commissioner Cheri Loest.
Jon Brown of Yankton’s Stockwell Engineers was at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss updating the last sanitary sewer feasibility study for the lake area.
“The (updated) proposal is going to be looking at updating the models for whatever development that’s happened in the last 10-12 years or so,” Brown told the commission. “It will concentrate more on the Highway 52 corridor area, the Deer Boulevard residential area and Timberland residential area.”
The study would look at updated costs for installation of sanitary sewers in those areas — costs which have changed significantly, even within the last couple of years, he noted.
“We’ll update graphics and exhibit with aerials and then determine what kind of flows we’re seeing,” he said. “We’ll meet with the City of Yankton and then determine the feasibility of where we can connect to that system and determine cost based on where those flows go from there.”
The cost of updating the study was estimated at $30,000, which could be shared with the James River Water Development District, said Commissioner Don Kettering.
“If you think about the amount of good this could do to the community if it were financially feasible and if people would support it, it’s not a very big investment for the county,” he said.
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch said the update is just the “first step” in the process of identifying areas, costs and scheduling public meetings.
“The first thing everybody is going to want to know is, ‘How much is this going to cost?’” he said. “We don’t have a study to even begin to tell them that.”
Gathering the information is really planning for the county’s future, Klimisch said.
Loest expressed concern at initiating an update of the existing study without seeing if there is support from the public.
“I think we need a lot of support from the people who live in that area before we even start walking down this path,” she said. “Without buy-in from the folks who are going to shoulder the cost, to me, it looks like the county coming in and saying, ‘We’re going to do this whether you like it or not.’”
Whether or not that was the commission’s intent really has no bearing on how the move would likely be perceived, Loest said.
“In my mind, you go out and have those public meetings before you even start doing studies, and you inform them, ‘This is what we would like to do,’” she said. “The first step is to let you know, get your input and then we would do a cost study and we would look at funding options.”
The final information piece would be the actual cost per dwelling in the areas under consideration for sanitary sewer, Loest said.
At this time, there is an unprecedented amount of federal money available for such projects that may not be available in a decade, she added.
“My recollection is that the last time a sanitary sewer went to a vote by the people, it went down in flames,” said Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox, noting that complaints she gets are from Yankton residents about water and sewer costs. “I don’t think that the people who have septic tanks are having a big problem out there.”
Commissioner Joe Healy noted that developers and landowners who do not live west of Yankton might still be willing to help shoulder the costs associated with a sanitary sewer system and should be approached.
The commission also noted that, under certain circumstances, the state can require areas to install a sanitary sewer or collection system, as it did in the Richmond Lake area near Aberdeen.
The commission decided to hold off on approving an update to the study until public support could be gauged, citing a study and public meetings as potential first steps.
Also Tuesday, the commission:
• approved two modifications to a conditional use permit for Neal Lange;
• approved a planned unit development for Keith Eickoff;
• considered switching county employee health plans from Avera to Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield in January; and
• authorized the Planning Office to hold a non-monetary donation drive for Yankton’s Heartland Humane Society.
