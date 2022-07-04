100 Years
Wednesday, July 5, 1922
• Work on the sub-structure of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river here, which has been at a stand-still since last winter on account of the uncertain condition of the river, will be resumed within the next few days, when the scow “Marion C” will start on the driving of piles, for the tramway. Driving of the piles will begin over toward the Nebraska side first, between piers four and five, where the water is more shallow.
• Albert, the little son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Fuks, of near Tabor, had his face burned and one eye badly injured from the explosion of a firecracker yesterday. The child was brought to Yankton for immediate medical attention and is now a patient of Sacred Heart Hospital.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 5, 1947
• Announcement was made Thursday by Guy DeVany, publisher of The Vermillion Plain Talk of the purchase of the Dakota Republican, South Dakota’s oldest weekly newspaper, from Austin Lathrop and J.B. Townsley. Beginning next week both The Plain Talk and the Republican will be printed at The Plain Talk plant.
• Lightning struck the barn and granary on the Joseph Grell farm, six miles northwest of Tabor, at 7 a.m. today, and the buildings had burned to the ground before volunteer firemen from Tabor could reach the scene.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 5, 1972
• A “cocked switch” on the Milwaukee Road tracks on Douglas just north of Eighth in Yankton resulted in a great big roadblock Tuesday evening. When the train crossed the street just west of the station, a partially open or “cocked” switch resulted in the engine trying to operate on two sets of tracks at the same time. The result was that by the time the train was stopped, the 135-ton engine was derailed and plenty of Douglas Street was lacking recently resurfaced blacktop.
• Some long, hard hours by off-duty Yankton police officers will be paying off this fall and for a long time to come as work progresses on a new outdoor police pistol range. The first payoff for the range will be as Yankton police host a new “East River Shoot” for law enforcement officers from South Dakota, Nebraska and the upper Midwest region.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 5, 1997
• Some area kids are making great strides in the world of horse show competition this summer. Two area youth, Lee Nooney, 17, and Kim Dickes, 12, both of Yankton, have qualified for the American Quarterhorse Youth Association World Championship Show and Convention in Fort Worth, Texas, Aug. 2-10.
• Thirteen years ago, the racing career of Mission Hill native Mark Wenzlaff began on a dare. Today he leads the All-American Street Stock Series out of Park Jefferson Speedway midway through the 1997 season.
