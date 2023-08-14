With electric bids higher than expected, the Yankton School Board has amended the Trailhead Learning Center’s guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for construction by $482,065, to around $28.4 million.
The board took its action during Monday’s regular meeting. The motion was approved by members Terry Crandall, Sarah Carda, Kathy Greeneway and Jacklyn Mueller (by phone), with Jill Sternquist absent.
The board authorized Business Manager Chareen Gerber to execute construction-related contracts and documents in the amount of $28,432,543.
Crandall, the school board president, said he was pleased to see the finalization of the bidding process.
“I’m excited to see this project (move forward) now that we’ve got the numbers we need,” he told the board.
Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan that the GMP needed to be increased because of the higher bids for the electrical construction. During its May meeting, the board had passed a GMP of about $27.95 million.
He noted the construction will cost about $28.4 million, while the overall cost of the project will come to about $31 million. The difference comes in other project-related costs.
Kindle told the Press & Dakotan the project will provide a major boost to the district’s plans for early childhood education.
“The Trailhead Learning Center will be the home of all our kindergarten, pre-school and junior kindergarten students in the district,” he said. “The plan, if construction goes as well as we believe it will, is that we will open the doors to the Trailhead Learning Center in fall 2025.”
At Monday’s meeting, Clark Hagen with the McGough firm provided an update on the Trailhead project.
Crandall said he was pleased with the start of the project’s construction. “It’s nice seeing work being done out there,” he said, referring to the site.
Gerber reviewed the Trailhead Learning Center’s funding plan. She provided an overview of the revenues, including capital-outlay (COL) funds and certificates along with food service funds. In addition, she reviewed the project costs.
In his Press & Dakotan comments, Kindle encouraged school district patrons to visit the district’s website for a section dedicated to the learning center.
“It provides the progress over the months and a look at the history of when we started and how we got to where we’re at,” he said.
On another topic, Kindle told the newspaper that the district’s employees returned to work Monday. They will spend three days in in-service training followed by one work day. The staff members are given Friday off for Riverboat Days in Yankton.
Students return to the classroom next Monday as the school year officially begins.
The district has filled all of its openings except for three newly-created positions: an elementary counselor, a new position teaching English language learners and an additional special education teacher.
“We’re certainly in good shape, considering (the challenges facing) other places in South Dakota and across the country,” he added.
In other school board agenda items:
• In the “Good News” reports, Principal Cody Lukkes described the recent Stewart School clean-up which drew about 30 volunteers. The effort included the planting of flowers by each of the school’s entrances.
• Lukkes also described the school’s WIN (What I Need) which provides 30-minute blocks to meet the individual needs of students in certain academic areas.
• In his “Good News” presentation, Yankton High School Assistant Principal Zach Campbell recognized and expressed appreciation for the maintenance and custodial staff, particularly for their work of the summer preparing the property and grounds for a new school year.
On behalf of Activities Director Ryan Mors, Campbell announced the activity pass prices of $50 for a single ticket and $75 for a couple for the upcoming school year.
At Kindle’s request, Campbell shared his personal good news of being commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army with the South Dakota National Guard. This summer, Campbell completed four months of training in Virginia, the end of his requirements.
• The board approved the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) policy and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections (PUMP) policy for nursing mothers.
• The board approved changes clarifying the district’s solicitation and fundraising policy.
• District Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes presented an update on the district’s Return To School plan.
• Gerber updated the board on the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the district, both the planned uses and when the funds will be expended.
• Approval was given for the request for consideration of pick-up and drop-off points for students attending Gayville-Volin schools.
• Approval was given for the Group Health Insurance Plan.
