School Board
With electric bids higher than expected, the Yankton School Board has amended the Trailhead Learning Center’s guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for construction by $482,065, to around $28.4 million.

The board took its action during Monday’s regular meeting. The motion was approved by members Terry Crandall, Sarah Carda, Kathy Greeneway and Jacklyn Mueller (by phone), with Jill Sternquist absent.

