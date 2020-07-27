One person was killed Monday following a plane crash in Douglas County.
According to Douglas County Sheriff Jon Coler, a small crop-dusting plane crashed six miles west of Parkston around 10:45 a.m. Monday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was killed.
No information on the pilot was immediately available.
Coler said the cause of the accident is unknown at this time and that the FAA and NTSB will be investigating the incident.
He added the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parkston Fire & Ambulance and Douglas County Emergency Manager all responded to the scene.
Additional details will be added as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.