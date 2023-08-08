100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 9, 1923
• Whether it be prohibition, or a growing belief in its healthfulness, or merely an indication of a growing city, Yankton is using more milk than it has in all its history, those who should know agree. It is using three times as much as it used in the old herd days. It takes nearly 300 cows to supply the demand for milk in Yankton today.
• The Ryken brothers, southeast of Gayville, are shelling 1,500 bushels of last year’s corn to clear the crib for the big crop soon to be gathered. They say this year’s yield will be the best for several seasons.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 9, 1948
• Frank Matejousky of Springfield has a lilac bush in his home yard in full bloom at this time. There is no particular explanation for this phenomenon in nature except that dry weather last spring at lilac time did not furnish sufficient moisture to bring the blossoms out and the plant is taking advantage of the plenteous rainfall of this season to do its annual blossoming. Many people have visited the Matejousky yard here to see the unusual event.
• Charles Tycz, farmer living south of Tyndall, is the first individual in Bon Homme County to own a four-passenger airplane. The Stinson flying station wagon was purchased by Tycz at Wayne, Mich. Charles Tycz, Jr., has been taking pilot training at the Yankton airport and has a private pilot’s license. His father is taking flying lessons and hopes to join the “flying farmers” soon. At the present time the plane is being housed in a hangar at the Yankton airport. Tycz plans to build a hangar on his farm later.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 9, 1973
• Officers and enlisted men of the Springfield National Guard Co. D, 153rd Engineer Battalion of C Army are encamped here at Gunderson Park for two weeks of training. While camped here, they have been working on several community projects. Projects outlined for the Springfield Engineers include reconstruction of a dam on the Vermillion River which will form a small lake for recreational use at Gunderson Park. The guardsmen are also revamping a beach area and excavating flood damage on the east edge of the park along the river.
• Caroline Zambrano of Concepcion, Chile, left for her home July 29 after spending six months living with the Otto Poppe family as an exchange student. She left by plane from Sioux City, Iowa. She had attended school in Avon and said that she liked her stay in the states and found many things very different from her country.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 9, 1998
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.