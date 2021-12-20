100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 21, 1921
• To ensure that Yankton’s youngsters would have every opportunity for full and safe use of the best coasting hill in town, Police Commissioner M. P. Ohlman Jr. ordered that Fifth Street be closed to public traffic from Green to Locust streets from now until school began on January 3, 1922. Furthermore, the hill and section of the street was to be reserved to the use of sled owners after 4 p.m. in the afternoon when school began.
• The decision was made to push forward on the Meridian Highway Bridge as fast as river conditions would permit. An organization was to be kept in Yankton until the completion of the work and, as soon as the river closes, work would go ahead and be pushed until the substructure of the bridge was finished.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 21, 1946
• The General Beverage Co., Inc., of Yankton, with capital stock of $100,000, filed articles of incorporation with the secretary of state today. Directors of the wholesale and retail beer and liquor distributing company are Leo J. Fell, Harold Uhl and Frank Koranda, all of Yankton.
• Mrs. Paul Waterbury, department chief of staff of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, was in Viborg last evening to institute an auxiliary to the Glen A. Anderson Post No. 7025 of that town.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 21, 1971
• An Olivet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this week. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Boegler welcomed visitors to their home in honor of the occasion and delivered some pearls of wisdom on a happy marriage.
• George W. Knabe, dean of the medical school at the University of South Dakota, resigned. Knabe intends to return to teaching pathology at the school, a position he held prior to being named dean.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 21, 1996
• The Yankton Bucks opened some eyes at their brand new Summit Center last night rolling over the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles 73-45 with a sparkling performance before a large crowd that included the No. 1 Buck fan and alum, TV news anchor Tom Brokaw, and his wife Meredith, also a former Yankton High School student.
• While others around him are Christmas shopping and attending holiday parties, Steve Collins is donning combat gear and learning about chemical warfare. This is no war game for Collins, a University of South Dakota law school student and South Dakota National Guard sergeant. He is among the 18 members of the 129th Public Affairs Detachment of Rapid City reporting for Bosnia on New Year’s Eve.
