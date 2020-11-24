100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 25, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 25, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 25, 1970
• Several needy families in Yankton will receive food for their Thanksgiving dinner - thanks to the generosity of Sacred Heart students. The students and faculty are to observe the holiday with the celebration of mass this afternoon. In special observance, the students offered gifts of food at the offertory and the food will be distributed later today to needy families in the community.
• Commonwealth Theatre’s Movie Marquee presents, now showing, “A Boy Named Charlie Brown!” Wanda Hale from N.Y. Daily News professes that it is “a movie for all ages! The older fans laughed louder than the children.” It is a true family feature that debuted last year. Friday and Saturday open at 1:30, with the movie starting at 2 p.m, and admission is 75 cents for children and $1.25 for adults.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 25, 1995
• Preservationists are torn about the impact of the recent mass resignations at the State Historical Preservation Center, which was moved to Pierre and its staff reduced as part of government downsizing. The center, in Vermillion for 25 years, researches historic and archaeological sites, helps name sites to the National Register of Historic Places and inspects restoration projects eligible for tax credits, and grants and loans.
• To usher in the holiday season, revelers are invited to the 12th annual Ye Merrie Olde Chirstmasse Feaste The Twelfth Dec. 1 and 2 at Mount Marty College. Roncalli Auditorium will be transformed to the Age of Renaissance and a feast of her majesty’s hen raised wild fowl (turkey) and sliced wild boar (roast pork) is planned.
