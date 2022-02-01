Legislation Would Undo Vermillion Gender Equity And Access Policy

The South Dakota House of Representatives approved HB1005 Tuesday afternoon, a bill that, should it receive final approval, will undo the Vermillion School District’s recently approved Gender Equity and Access Policy.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Fred Deutsch, a Republican from Florence, would set policy regarding transgender use of rest rooms, locker rooms and sleeping accommodations for all public school districts across South Dakota, if approved in its current form.
The legislation was approved by a vote of 38-29, with three excused. It now moves to a Senate committee. Neither the committee nor the time of the committee hearing have been determined.
HB1005 states that school administrators shall designate showers, changing rooms and rest rooms in public schools for use exclusively by members of the same sex. It also requires transgender students to request the use of a single-occupancy shower room, changing room or rest room rather than allowing them to use the accommodations for the gender with which they identify, as the Vermillion School District policy allows.
Other sections of the bill, should it become law, will allow students to have “a private cause of action” against school districts if they encounter a member of the other sex in a multi-occupancy shower, changing room or rest room in a public school.
Deutsch singled out Vermillion and its school district’s policy in his closing arguments during debate on the House floor Tuesday.
“Coming into session, I had no intention of bringing this bill — no intention until I got dozens and dozens and dozens of phone calls from the Vermillion School District. Now, why did they pick on me? It’s because in 2016, I brought a very similar bill,” he said.
Deutsch took the lead during the 2016 session, sponsoring legislation that would prevent South Dakota transgender students in public schools from using restrooms according to their gender identity. Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed the bill.
“We have a problem because a school district adopted a policy that allows boys and girls into each other’s bathrooms,” Deutsch said, referring to Vermillion. “It’s a matter of policy.”
He mentioned his past service on the Watertown School Board.
“I’m a local control guy,” Deutsch said, “but not everything in education is local control. We have, for example, state standards, right?”
He added that there should be a state standard for privacy in using restrooms.
“It maintains the same standard that we’ve had since statehood,” Deutsch said. “The Vermillion School District took it upon themselves to change from what has been traditional since we started as a state. So, now we have this issue. I had no intention of inflaming folks on this.”
He then read comments he’s received by phone and stated that his research shows that 11% of South Dakota female school-aged children have been sexually abused or raped.
“How does that compare to the population of transgender children … that’s a whole lot bigger number,” Deutsch said. “There are multiple populations that are affected by this. This is not about transgender children. This is about privacy; that we respect each other.”
Not all House members agree with Deutsch.
District 17 Rep. Sydney Davis of Burbank said she’s followed this issue closely because the Vermillion School District is in District 17.
“I’ve received countless emails and phone calls leading up to this very minute on this issue,” she said, adding that no matter how she votes, she will have constituents who will be extremely upset with her.
“Where I’m conflicted is, this legislative body is taking up a decision that is made by the school board,” Davis said. “I’ve firmly, always believed that government works best when it is closest to the people. We have a bill before us right now that will affect 160 school districts because of what one school district decided to do. I wonder — why do we even have school boards?”
Davis said she will be voicing her thoughts to the Vermillion School District, noting that school decisions are best left to parents, teachers and school board members.
“As a parent, I don’t want a top-down decision. I want to keep parents’ voices in education,” she said. “This is a good reminder that decisions are made by people at the table. If you want to be a part of those decisions, this is your invitation to come to the table. Go to your school board. Get involved.”
Davis said she was voting no on HB1005, even though she doesn’t agree with the Vermillion School Board’s actions.
“I’m not going to take away control from every school board today because of what one school board did,” she said. “This issue started locally and I believe that’s where it needs to stay.”
“Have we seen any instances of sexual assault or misconduct by trans youth in public school bathrooms?” Rep. Erin Healy of Sioux Falls asked Deutsch.
“The answer is yes. There are lawsuits all across the country,” Deutsch replied.
“Have we seen any sexual assault or misconduct by trans youth in public bathrooms in South Dakota?” Healy asked Deutsch. He didn’t reply.
Healy said she is saddened this has become an issue in the state.
“This bill assumes the worst behavior by trans kids and I know that our trans youth deserve better than that,” Healy said. “Please don’t make these kids have to share their personal medical information and please don’t force them to use the wrong bathroom.”
Rep. Mike Stevens of Yankton, who served on the Yankton School Board for 21 years, said there is too much emphasis on the transgender issue in HB1005.
“Several years ago, we had the quote-unquote bathroom bill, and that bill was defeated,” he said. “One of the reasons it was defeated should be the same reason we should not vote for this bill and that is this: … The decisions that school boards make in public and in executive session — they make harder decisions there and then than this bill — they really do. They affect kids all across, regardless of their gender, regardless of their social, economic (standing).”
He said credit should be given to the state’s school boards who make incredibly difficult decisions month after month as he encouraged a no vote on the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.