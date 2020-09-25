s arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, abuse or cruelty of a minor (age 7+) and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Kathryn Johnson, 28, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Nadine Zephier, 38, Yankton, was arrested on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Chauncey Swan, 30, Rapid City, was arrested Thursday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and simple assault.
