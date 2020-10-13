PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Oct. 15 to be White Cane Day in South Dakota.
The white cane with the red band around the bottom is used to identify a person who is blind or visually impaired in all fifty states and most countries around the world.
South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “The goal of White Cane Day is to bring public awareness and to recognize the white cane as a tool of independence for blind pedestrians on our streets and in our communities.”
Motorists are reminded of the requirement to stop for anyone using a white cane or walking with the assistance of a guide dog so the individual can safely cross the street.
South Dakota’s Division of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired provides a full range of services that result in optimal employment and independent living outcomes for citizens who are blind or visually impaired.
