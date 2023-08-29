100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 30, 1923
• Yankton County and Cedar County people joined yesterday afternoon and evening in showing their hospitality to visitors from Omaha and elsewhere in Nebraska. When the Omaha special arrived, about 3:30, there were a band and a fife and drum corps to greet them and 54 cars to carry them downtown. Then they paraded down Third street, led by their saxophone band, to the stock pavilion. Governor C.W. Bryan of Nebraska and others were here to get acquainted and look over the bridge.
• The acrobat who holds forth at the pavilion daily during the fair is named Peter Paulsen, and all have agreed “Pete” is one of the cleverest tumblers who ever showed what he could do on a Yankton street. Paulsen is also a Yankton product. He came to Yankton county 42 years ago, farmed here for twenty years, and while doing chores found he had to be an acrobat to get everything done.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 30, 1948
• Fifty new tarpaulin from a war surplus warehouse in New Jersey have been allocated to Yankton college. Division Engineer C.W. Anderson, of the federal works agency who announced the allocation, said the canvas is to be used in the Yankton college gymnasium now nearing completion.
• Added to the Press & Dakotan’s 1948 collection of unusual garden produce today was a mammoth 31-inch squash, which was grown in the garden of Mrs. George Knobel, who resides on east Eleventh street in the northeast part of the city.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 30, 1973
• Mr. and Mrs. Percy Archambeau have been named honorary parade marshals for the annual Wagner Labor Day Parade. Archambeau operates a diversified crop and livestock farm near Greenwood and is also longtime chairman of the Yankton Sioux Tribe. He has been cited for work getting federal aid for a new school at Wagner, the new pork processing plant and much new housing in the Yankton Sioux Reservation area.
• Six head of cattle were lost Wednesday morning when struck by lightning on the Joseph Gleich farm west of Yankton in the Lakeport area.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 30, 1998
• No paper
