FREEMAN — Planning is underway for the 2021 South Dakota Chislic Festival (SDCF) that will take place on July 31 at the Prairie Arboretum in Freeman.
The SDCF board of directors and their committee members have been planning a chislic-filled day with activities, entertainment, food and beverages for chislic-fans of all ages. The 2021 festival will have new features not previously included in the earlier festivals as a result of feedback the board has received from festival goers.
Board President Jay Hofer shared the vision for the festival which drives the board’s planning decisions. “We want to develop the South Dakota Chislic Festival into the region’s premier food festival by providing an amazing experience throughout the festival,” he said.
Based on feedback received from the earlier festivals, the 2021 board has planned a few changes to the festival. This year’s festival will start and end an hour later taking place between 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Entertainment Committee is also lining up a larger variety of entertainment options including their musical performers. A major change will be the new fundraising revenue stream from alcoholic beverages sales. Sales will create proceeds for future festival development and the selected non-profit beneficiaries. Unlike past years where multiple craft beer providers products were sold, this year’s exclusive craft beer provider and pourer is Ben’s Brewing Co. of Yankton. The festival will sell drafts of the best-selling West Side Park IPA along with two other established craft beers and debut a new draft currently being developed for the 2021 festival.
