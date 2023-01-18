PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has officially declared Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in South Dakota. Her official declaration of “South Dakota School Choice Week” marks the fourth year in a row that the Week has been formally proclaimed in the state.

