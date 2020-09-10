Vendors at Yankton’s “Market at the Meridian” will present their wares Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at Second St. and Douglas. Ave. along with fresh produce, meat will be available.
Home-sewn and homemade items are a big part of the market as are the artistic items brought to you in the form of photographs, hand-painted signs and numerous cards throughout the market. James Dean will be back to serenade shoppers as they stroll through the Market.
The Market is also preparing to host Connecting Cultures next weekend. Native American Dancers from Families for Change will perform. The Market and Connecting Cultures are encouraging those who perform music or dance to contact either The Market at the Meridian or Connecting Cultures — Yankton via the Facebook page to discuss possibilities.
Bring whatever you have: a collection of something unique to your native country, music, dancing or food. Food restrictions are in place due to the pandemic. Contact organizers for guidelines.
People with something from their culture that they would like to share should make contact through the Facebook pages. Text/call Veronica Trezona at (605) 660-5612 or Sarah Brandt at (605) 660-5953. Send an email to vtrezona@hotmail or sarahsantos2013@gmail.com.
There is no charge to either perform or have a booth at the Market for this joint event, but reservations must be made by noon on Saturday to participate. Space is limited.
