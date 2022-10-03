LINCOLN, Neb.— State Park areas are wonderful places to celebrate Halloween in Nebraska with many hosting family-friendly activities on weekends in October. Plan your opportunity for fun at these nine park locations.
Remember: A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a state park area. Get yours at OutdoorNebraska.gov or at the park entry booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.