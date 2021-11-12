The Yankton County Commission is scheduled to consider a bid on the Highway 52 bike path during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss liquor license renewals, a speed limit resolution, profile milling, the second reading for a planned unit development, IT services, insurance quotes and an HR training program.
An executive session concerning poor relief is also on Tuesday’s agenda.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
