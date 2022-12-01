The Marty Indian School Lady Braves Ponca & Ihanktonwan Parent Organization Committee invite the public to a fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Ponca Hills Health & Wellness Center, 1800 Syracuse Avenue, in Norfolk, Nebraska.
The event will feature a meal of soup, fried bread and Indian taco to raise funds for the team. Marty Braves shirts will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.