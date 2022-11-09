Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 10:51 pm
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Beau Mackey, 45, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant of arrest after indictment for forgery (two counts) and second-degree petty theft (two counts).
• Mark Holzbauer, 60, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Christopher Preston, 39, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Alexis Remington, 24, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Siyer Gunhammer, 20, Vermillion, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jeremy Jones, 32, Tecumseh, Neb., was arrested Tuesday on warrants for breach of conditions and failure to appear.
• Trevor Harrison, 36, Yankton, was booked Tuesday on warrants for homicide as murder in the first-degree, homicide as murder in the second-degree and violation of probation.
• Dayvon Foolbull, 19, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for criminal entry of a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
