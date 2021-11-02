Community-wide agencies, organizations and volunteers are partnering to make the holidays brighter this year through the annual Yankton Toys for Kids program.
The Yankton Toys for Kids wish list is being compiled for children in need, under the age of 18, who live in Yankton County. A release form and a wish list are to be completed and returned to United Way by Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2021. An agency referral is required to qualify for the Yankton Toys for Kids program.
You may also “adopt a family” through the Yankton Toys for Kids Adopt a Family Program, which enables businesses, community members or organizations to provide clothing, food and gifts to local families. Sponsors or “adopters” are paired with a local family in need and provided with ages, clothing sizes and special requests by Nov. 24, 2021. Deadline to participate as a donor is Nov. 15.
If you would like more information on Yankton Toys for Kids, or the Adopt a Family program, contact Baylie Galbreth, United Way program coordinator, at 605-665-6766 or by email at info@yanktonunitedway.org.
