BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension is partnering with staff from the United States Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to provide a three-day event, the South Dakota Natural Resource Professionals Range Camp.
Range Camp will be held June 29 through July 1 at the Nemo Community Center in Nemo. The purpose of Range Camp is to provide natural resource professionals with information to effectively collaborate with producers and permittees to sustain and regenerate range resources.
“Staff from local, tribal, state and national agencies, along with anyone else who has an interest in learning more about rangeland resources and their management, are encouraged to attend the workshop,” says Dr. Krista Ehlert, assistant professor and SDSU Extension range specialist. “This will be an excellent opportunity to network with other people that are also working to improve the rangeland resources of South Dakota and the surrounding areas.”
• Day 1 programming will examine ecology, soils, morphology and ecological sites, as well as common plants of the Black Hills with presenters from the USFS and NRCS.
• Day 2 will include field trips throughout the northern Black Hills to visit various ecological sites and a historic exclosure site with a grazing demonstration taking place there as well.
• Day 3 will conclude with a communication roundtable with natural resource professionals on working with agricultural producers on rangelands, a field trip covering an ecological site, states and plant identification and a rangeland evaluation contest.
To register, visit the South Dakota Society for Range Management and click on “Activities” then “South Dakota Range Camp.” A registration button is at the bottom of the page.
For any questions about Range Camp, contact Ehlert at Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu, 605-394-2236, Matt Scott, USFS Rangeland Management Specialist, at mcscott@fs.fed.us, 307-399-3425, Tanse Hermann, NRCS District Conservationist, at tntherrmann@yahoo.com, 605-210-0602, or Carmen Drieling, BLM Rangeland Management Specialist, at 308-430-3324.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.