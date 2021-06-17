Engineer: Sluicing Offers Lewis & Clark Sedimentation Removal Option

When it comes to sedimentation, engineer Greg Morris believes in letting the Missouri River do the work of moving the load out of Lewis and Clark Lake.
“With the sluicing process, the river uses its own energy to move the sediment downstream,” he explained during Thursday’s open house in Yankton.
During his 45-year career, Morris has worked in more than 30 countries around the world. He believes the sluice process offers great promise for the growing Lewis and Clark Lake sedimentation.
“With sluicing, you open the gates to a dam, lower the water and let the scouring occur,” he said. “You have your typical sediment deposit pattern. With the drawdown, the sluicing will scour the channel and move the sediment into the delta using a dominant flow path.”
Morris, who currently lives in Puerto Rico, proposed the sluice process during his presentation at Thursday’s open house in Yankton. The event was sponsored by the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC).
While four alternatives were presented Thursday, sluicing represents one of the newer options considered for Lewis and Clark Lake. The Missouri River reservoir west of Yankton loses 400-500 feet to growing delta each year and, at the current rate, would be half-filled with sediment by 2045.
The sluicing process should provide the sediment desired downstream for habitat, navigation, infrastructure and bank stabilization, Morris said. In addition, the process carries much less expense than dredging, he added.
“The sluicing advantages are that you maintain open water and can export a large volume of sand downstream,” he said. “The disadvantage is that the water supply intakes will be affected during the drawdown and there will be some loss of hydropower. It will also have a high impact on fisheries.”
In addition, sluicing would only transport the incoming sediment and not move the load already settled in the water, he added. Questions would still remain on what to do with the current sediment, particularly in the area of Springfield and Niobrara, Nebraska, he said.
While the marshy area could provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, the area’s sediment contains invasive species which prove detrimental for any uses, Morris noted.
In the case of Lewis and Clark Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would open up the Fort Randall Dam’s gates at Pickstown, Morris told the Press & Dakotan. The releases would provide the energy for moving downstream sediment from the Niobrara River and other tributaries before reaching Gavins Point Dam west of Yankton.
“The low water level means the lake now acts like a river, and rivers transport sediment,” he said. “In this particular reservoir, if you draw down the gates all the way, you still have open water. The river is going to come through and scour the delta that is advancing down the river.”
Fort Randall Dam holds a much larger storage than Lewis and Clark Lake, Morris said. He estimates the process would take one month — drawn down for one week, kept in place for one to two weeks, and then refilled for one week — at 30,000-60,000 cubic feet per second (cfs).
From a hydrologic standpoint, the sluicing process can be undertaken any time of the year, but other factors make fall the best time, he added. In that way, the process avoids the spring spawning season, summer recreation season and the winter months. Ideally, the lake would be refilled for the duck season.
Dredging sediment from Lewis and Clark Lake offers an option but one that is very expensive, labor intense and ongoing, Morris said.
“If you take (the sediment) and place it on dry lands, where are you going to put it? You would have thousands and thousands of acres of farmland that would need to be purchased and covered with sediment,” he said. “And with dredging, it’s not affordable because it would just cost too much money. Can you afford to pay $30-40 million every year for it?”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would operate the dams and control the sluicing process, Morris said. He believes the process would likely need to be done annually and at least every two years.
The sluicing process isn’t an overnight solution, Morris said. While the hydrologic process could be started immediately, he estimates 7-10 years before the completion of the political process that involves public meetings, funding and preparation of infrastructure such as modifying the intake at the hydropower plant.
“There isn’t much you can do in the meantime,” he said. “But you need that additional time to build awareness and get everybody on board.”
He believes the effort is worth it.
“I spoke on the sluice today because it seemed like the most reasonable (option) that would work here,” he said. “The real message is that not doing anything is really doing something. If we do nothing, the sediment will continue filling up the lake.”
For more information, visit msaconline.com or the MSAC Facebook page.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
