On Feb. 9. while the owner of a small private animal rescue home was assisting a disabled dog, her two housemates disappeared. The rescue home specializes in small animals with disabilities. Each resident, once able, works as a therapy dog or a comfort animal in hospice and nursing homes. Two of the therapy dogs are currently missing from the property.
Goldie, a 3- to 4-year-old yellow lab, worked in a nursing home and brought comfort to many post the facility COVID outbreak.
Shunka, her friend, a loving, playful mixed breed, rehabbed following abandonment in a ditch at five weeks old, was making great progress toward her work as a therapy dog.
Both loved to help keep bunnies, squirrels and rodents out of the property’s garden. They may have followed a rabbit to the property border where they may have become distracted or lost. Both have pink collars and both had recently lost their tags while we were out walking or skiing.
Help bring them home so they can continue their work bringing comfort to so many. If seen or found, please call local law enforcement; Game, Fish and Parks or the owner at 802-535-1557.
