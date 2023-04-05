Moving Right Along
Despite Wednesday’s chilly weather, crews were working on the Marne Creek reconstruction project near Paddlewheel Point Wednesday, with riprap being dump to shore up the creek area.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Four years after the 2019 bomb cyclone, Yankton’s Auld-Brokaw Trail is finally on the path to a full recovery.

On March 13, 2019, what was later determined to be a bomb cyclone smothered the region. Nearly 3 inches of rain fell on frozen ground, creating massive runoff issues, including in Yankton, which sustained an estimated $20 million of damages from the storm.

