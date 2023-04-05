Four years after the 2019 bomb cyclone, Yankton’s Auld-Brokaw Trail is finally on the path to a full recovery.
On March 13, 2019, what was later determined to be a bomb cyclone smothered the region. Nearly 3 inches of rain fell on frozen ground, creating massive runoff issues, including in Yankton, which sustained an estimated $20 million of damages from the storm.
It was the single largest one-day precipitation event ever recorded in March, the Press & Dakotan reported, and there was nowhere for the water to go. Large portions of the city flooded as the Marne Creek swelled and raged out of its banks, destroying sections of the scenic Auld-Brokaw Trail that runs along it.
“When we had the floods, some of the riprap and some of the other armor barriers along the banks took a beating and really got displaced, removed in some areas,” Yankton’s Civil Engineer Brad Moser told the Press & Dakotan. “This is an effort to put stabilization along the creek again.”
Riprap is the rocky material used to hold shorelines, steep slopes and riverbanks in place. Once the riprap along the Marne was washed away in the flood, the trail’s banks and concrete walkways quickly followed.
Simply redoing them would not prevent such flood damage from recurring in the future.
“The design is supposed to (withstand the type of flooding) we had in 2019,” he said.
Also, the project will restore the portions of trail that were destroyed.
The price tag to rebuild and improve those sections along the Marne was estimated at $4,562,606. Last fall, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $3.4 million to the City of Yankton for flood repairs to the trail, approximately 75% of the projected cost, according to Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman.
The city is footing 15% of the repair costs while the state will kick in 10%, he said.
Work on a new stabilization design for the banks along the trail began last month and is expected to run through June, Moser said.
“Some of the areas will be relocated just because of the conditions we had after the flooding,” Moser said. “For the most part, (the trail) stays in the same general location.”
Once started, construction has proceeded smoothly, he said.
“(The) contractor has been doing a great job of getting the site prepped for grading, getting some fabric down and then (starting on) the riprap installation,” Moser said.
During construction, keeping the site safe for contractors and the public has been a priority, he said.
“Follow the construction signage. If the trail’s closed, don’t pass the sign. If there’s fencing up, don’t climb the fence” Moser said. “Everybody’s curious about construction; we get it. But there’s a reason there’s signage up and it’s for the safety of everyone.”
For those who want to see the construction progress, the area east of the C-store on Fourth and Burleigh Streets has a good view of the work. Also, cars driving by on Fourth Street can see the construction from the roadway, he said.
“We appreciate the patience of the public,” Haberman said. “It’s taken a few years to get this project going, but there were a lot of steps to get to this point.”
Moser added, “Let’s just say, the construction will be a lot shorter timeframe than the work with the federal agencies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.