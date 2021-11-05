PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Education is seeking individuals to be part of the Social Studies Standards Revision Commission, which will work with the department to draft new state con-tent standards for K-12 social studies.
Establishing the commission is the first step in restarting the review of South Dakota Social Studies Standards, as directed by Gov. Kristi Noem in October. The department will appoint commission mem-bers from a variety of disciplines and perspectives, including K-12 educators, subject-matter experts, and Native American representatives.
Individuals interested in serving on the commission can use this online form to apply. The application deadline is Nov. 14, at 11:59 p.m. CST.
The public will have opportunities to review and provide feedback on the commission’s work prior to the drafting of standards.
The commission’s work will begin in December and continue through summer 2022.
Once drafted, the standards will be subject to an extensive public comment period. From fall 2022 through spring 2023, the Board of Education Standards, which is responsible for the adoption of stand-ards, will provide multiple opportunities to weigh in on proposed standards. The board will hold public hearings at locations across the state as well as take public comment via an online tool, email, and tra-ditional mail.
After the public comment period concludes and final standards are adopted, the department will host trainings for educators throughout the 2023-24 school year. Full implementation of the standards would begin in the 2024-25 school year.
