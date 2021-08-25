Yankton County recorded 12 new COVID-19 infections for the second straight day, according to Wednesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, the state saw 455 new cases Wednesday. That was down from the 785 new cases reported Tuesday, but past practices suggest Tuesday’s number may have been higher due to a lag in reporting of weekend test results.
South Dakota reported two new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, raising the state toll to 2,059. They were not recorded in the Yankton area. The DOH’s online portal has posted 12 new deaths so far this month.
The state’s spike in active cases continued, rising by 302 to 3,416.
Active hospitalizations rose by four to 145.
Yankton County’s new cases, coupled with two new recoveries, raised the county’s number of active cases to 45. That number stood at nine cases on Aug. 13.
Clay County reported six new positive tests Wednesday, raising its number of active cases to 23, the highest level since April 29.
Also Wednesday, the University of South Dakota reactivated its online COVID-19 portal, posting nine active cases (6 students, 3 staff). There were 13 people in quarantine/isolation, including three on campus.
Charles Mix County reported nine new infections for the second straight day. Active cases climbed to 56, an increase of 19 in the last week.
Other area South Dakota counties seeing new cases included Bon Homme (+2), Douglas (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+3) counties.
Meanwhile, in Nebraska’s weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the past week.
There were 4,953 new infections posted, an 85% increase from last week’s report. There was also a 144% increase in testing during that period.
In addition, the DHHS reported that active hospitalizations jumped by 13% to 314, the highest level since Jan. 31.
