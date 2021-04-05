The Yankton Transit office remodeling and garage expansion projects will begin April 12 and go through October 2021. During this time, the dispatch office will not be manned full time. If you do need assistance at the office, call ahead to ensure that someone will be available to help you. The construction project will not affect the buses running.
Tickets can be purchased from the drivers (cash or check only), or you can call the dispatch office and purchase the tickets by credit card, and the next time you ride you’ll be given the ticket.
You can register youth by going to the Yankton Transit website: yanktontransit.com. On the home page, there is a link to the “Youth Rider Registration Form.”
If you have any questions or concerns, you can call or email the office: (605) 665-4610 or yanktontransit@iw.net.
