Morning Storm Delivers Needed Rain To Yankton

A pre-dawn thunderstorm that passed through Yankton Friday morning brought some badly needed rain to the area, delivering the biggest moisture event seen here in more than 11 months.
Yankton, which currently under a severe drought (D2) according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, officially received 1.01 inches of rain from the storm, which began between 5-6 a.m. Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area through 6:15 a.m. A wind gust of to 56 miles per hour was recorded at the Yankton Airport.
The rainfall was the first recorded in Yankton in June, a month that averages almost 4 inches of rain.
Unofficially, the 1.01 inches of rain received Friday marked the first time since last July 6 that Yankton has recorded at least 1 inch of precipitation in one day.
After eight straight days of 90-degree weather, temperatures in Yankton stood in the low 70s at noon under partly cloudy skies.
Enjoy the respite. Temperatures were forecast to reach the low 80s Friday and the upper 80s Saturday, but the mercury is expected to climb into the 90s again on Sunday, with temperatures in the 90s expected through late next week. No significant changes of rain are in the outlook at this time.
