TABOR — Santa’s reindeer are paying a visit to Tabor Monday, Dec. 14, and the public is invited to attend the free event.
The reindeer will visit for a couple of hours, starting at 5 p.m., in Sokol Park. The park is located on the south side of Beseda Hall on Tabor’s main street.
For more information, contact Ed Sedlacek at (605) 660-0274.
