Aquatics Center Season Passes On Sale

With the cold realities of winter just settling into the region, it’s also time to think about purchasing a pool pass.
Season passes for Yankton’s new Huether Family Aquatics Center, set for a spring 2021 opening, are on sale now.
Yankton Events Coordinator Brittany LaCroix told the Press & Dakotan that personal experience helped inspire an earlier beginning to season pass sales.
“We rolled out our season passes to become available for purchase before Christmas,” LaCroix said. “In our family, we typically try to incorporate some kind of season pass or something that is more of an experience than toys. As a mom of three, I have a little experience giving lots of toys for Christmas. Sometimes the kids like to play with them for a little bit and then they end up in a toy box or all over the house. That’s really one of the reasons we wanted to make sure we could have this available before Christmas.”
This year, season passes, which will be sold on an individual basis, are $67.
LaCroix said the individual pass system came about after looking at what similar facilities are doing.
“Looking at what other facilities and aquatics centers around the area that are comparable to what we’re going to have here in Yankton, that’s what they have switched to,” she said. “Every member that is going to be using the pool is going to need a season pass.”
Kids age 3 and under are free, both for passes and daily admission.
She added that there are opportunities to donate or gift a season pass as well.
“What that does is you buy a pass for yourself and then you also donate a pass for someone,” she said.
While the recipient can be a specific person, LaCroix said that the city is also in discussions with the Boys & Girls Club about a potential assistance program that the donated pass funds could go toward.
In September, one of the namesakes of the new aquatics center — former Sioux Falls mayor and Yankton native Mike Huether — issued a challenge to the city.
“Make sure this is available for everybody, regardless of someone’s income or ability to pay,” Huether said at the time.
LaCroix said the city is working on ways to see to it that the season passes will be a part of meeting that challenge.
“We’ve been working with the Boys & Girls Club to figure out a way where people can get a ‘scholarship’ so they can get some financial assistance on the pool pass,” she said. “That way, it’s more accessible to those who maybe have a larger family and that $67 price point isn’t achievable for them to do with all of their family. This would provide them a way to get a discounted price.”
She added that there’s also another fundraising idea in the works.
“We’re working on some kind of a fun auction or bidding war to auction off the ‘firsts’ — the first person to go down the slide, the first person to dive off the diving board,” she said. “All of that money is going to go to that fund. … We hope it’s not just going to be a one-year thing, we’ll be able to roll this out year to year.”
LaCroix said further details are still being discussed and would become clearer in the spring.
For more information and to purchase a season pass, visit http://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/parks-recreation/yankton-parks/the-huether-family-aquatics-center-project.
