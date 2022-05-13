Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories tied to National Mental Health Awareness Month,
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, now is a good time to take a personal inventory of mental health needs — especially after two years of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, a report detailing a global 25% rise in mental health issues was released by the World Health Organization (WHO), and according to its website, was intended as a wake-up call to all countries to step up the availability of mental health services.
The increase in reported depression and anxiety worldwide is reflective of what mental health service providers are seeing locally, Pam VanMeeteren, nurse practitioner and clinical director for Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS), told the Press & Dakotan.
“Children and adolescents were probably the hardest hit, with the many changes, the fears of COVID-19, the need to be out of school and the change in their learning,” she said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that approximately 45% of adolescents reported feeling sad and lonely this past year.
“This would be reflective of what we have seen,” VanMeeteren said. “Children’s mental health (issues have) continued to be on the increase in terms of need for support service access for mental health.”
Also, she noted that the reports of child abuse, which had increased with the onset of the pandemic, did level out.
“Teachers are mandatory reporters, so there is a belief that, because kids weren’t in school, reporting wasn’t occurring,” she said.
Also impacted were women.
“At the conference of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, they talked about a significant increase in the diagnosis of alcohol-use disorder coming out of the pandemic, and the group most highly affected there were women between the ages of 30 and 50,” VanMeeteren said. “The data shows that there was an increase in the amount of alcohol consumed by about 41% in that specific group.”
Also, overall binge drinking increased by 21%.
“That stands to reason,” she said. “We lost the social support. We were working at home, needing to school the kids, and then, on top of that, probably worrying about aging parents.”
Overdose deaths across the country are also up, topping 100,000 per year, primarily from opioid use, which has seen an increase of 28.5% from 2020. Suicide rates have remained unchanged, VanMeeteren noted.
“In-patient need for drug and alcohol treatment has remained high,” she said. “Our 20-bed treatment unit is generally at capacity, with bed dates scheduled several weeks out.”
In 2021, LCBHS had 691 crisis contacts, while in 2019, the agency received 276 behavioral health crisis calls.
Currently, LCBHS has two beds designated for mental health crises and two for detox. They are used interchangeably, and often, both mental health and substance abuse is involved in admissions, VanMeeteren said.
The bright spot in all this has been the ability of mental health providers to use telehealth — and, in cases where there was a technology gap, communication by phone — to deliver mental health services, she said.
“Pre-pandemic, less than 1% of all patient contacts were made by telehealth. During the pandemic, that number increased to 23% and is now leveling off at around 10%,” VanMeeteren said. “This is for all encounters — med management, counseling, crisis assessments and case management.”
The percentages would be higher if case management were excluded because those services involve bringing medications to clients and providing client transportation, which cannot be done virtually.
“We’ve really felt we were able to continue meeting the needs of our clients by those two measures,” VanMeeteren said. “While clients are now able to come in person, there are many that have found the use of continued telehealth to be very beneficial in terms of transportation issues, time and work schedule, so we continue to see numbers of individuals that prefer that as the means of their delivery of mental-health care.”
Telehealth is available in institutional facilities, including jails and nursing homes, and eliminates the need to transport the client.
Also, area schools have the capability for emergency assessments to occur between LCBHS and the school, she said.
“We have counselors that are also in the schools, but they may not be there when there’s a crisis,” VanMeeteren said. “When that happens, schools can contact us and we can connect to the school, with the child and teacher and, ideally, with parent involvement as well.”
As the community continues to settle back into a “new normal,” it is important that anyone struggling with anxiety, depression or managing life stressors seek professional help, VanMeeteren said.
“The take-home message is this: While the pandemic led to an increase in mental health concerns, it also facilitated the recognition of the need to address and care for one’s mental health along with physical health,” she said.
