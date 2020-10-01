Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Andrew Niebrugge Jr., 26, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Joshua Halverson, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence and on a warrant for simple assault (domestic).
• Lacie Olson, 26, Irene, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute 1 oz. or less of marijuana, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Stenseth, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance and grand theft (felony).
• Shelby Hammitt, 25, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (against law enforcement); possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 oz.-1/2 pound); possession of drug paraphernalia; and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Damion Tyler, 26, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 oz. or less), unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brian Fitzpatrick-Caughey, 26, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday for accessory (harboring or concealing) and grand theft (felony).
• Kelvin Rinzy, 42, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 oz. or less), possession of a firearm (prior felony — drug conviction), habitual criminal (1-2 prior felonies), possession of a controlled substance and on an unspecified warrant.
• Jeffrey Green, 50, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jeannie Shull, 47, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a forged instrument (three counts) and accessory (harboring or concealing — two counts).
• Megan Walker, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on an unspecified warrant.
• John Williams, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for grand theft (all others over $1,000), intentional damage to property ($1,000-$100,000)/first-degree vandalism, manipulating the outcome or payoff of a video lottery machine (felony); and third-degree burglary.
• Taylor Dominguez, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Tylor Sealey, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold and a warrant for aggravated assault (domestic).
