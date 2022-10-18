The end of the first quarter for Yankton School District is Thursday, Oct. 20. School will be in session on that day.
A one-day in-service program for Yankton School District staff will be held on Friday, Oct. 21. There will be no school for Yankton Public School students in Preschool through Grade 12 on this day.
