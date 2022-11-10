100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 11, 1922
• A 1903 Ford model was dug up by someone for the Pioneer Day Parade, and those who inspected the ancient relic were of the opinion it ought to be placed reverently in the Yankton Museum.
• For the first time in the history of Lesterville, a majority Republican vote was cast, at the election here Tuesday. Gov. McMaster carried the town precinct by 21 votes.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 11, 1947
• No paper due to Armistice Day
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 11, 1972
• Registration lines and the accompanying concern about getting into limited enrollment classes have become history at Mount Marty College. Actual registration, rather than a form of pre-registration, for the second full term of this academic year is taking place in the offices of academic and faculty advisers. The advantages of the method, according to Sister Aidan Bourke, is that a student will know ahead of time what he may or may not take, will be able to learn actual costs in advance, and administrator and faculty will have more time to plan for second term.
• Experiences of a neuro psychiatric technician in the Navy were told by Bruce Rowen at the November meeting of the Psychiatric Technicians, Yankton Chapter. He served at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for several years, and told of the treatment, recreation and occupational activities provided. He is presently a student at USD and is employed at the State Hospital.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 11, 1997
• It was billed as a classic matchup between size and speed. But it was no contest on a cold Monday night as Bloomfield manhandled the smaller Winside team, jumping out to a 28-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 42-20 quarterfinal victory.
• Seat belt use took another healthy jump in South Dakota this year, according to the latest survey. About 59% of motorists in the state are buckling up compared to 47% last year, said Jeff Holden, director of the state Office of Highway Safety. A survey conducted by city police in Yankton last week revealed that 44% of men and 68% of women are buckling up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.