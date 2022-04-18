EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to expand the red-flag warning area.
———
A red flag warning has been issued for parts of the Yankton area today due to high winds, low humidity and dry conditions.
The warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) runs from 1-8 p.m. Monday.
Locally, the impacted counties include Bon Homme, Clay, Hutchinson, Turner Union and Yankton counties in South Dakota, and Cedar Dixon counties in Nebraska.
Winds are forecast to gust to more than 35 miles per hour, with relative humidity expected to drop as low as 20%.
“A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now … or will shortly,” the NWS said on its website. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”
The grassland Fire Danger Index is rated at very high across the Yankton area and is expected to remain there through at least Tuesday.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management is recommending no open burning Monday and Tuesday.
