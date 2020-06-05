Nebraska Re-Opens Amid Pandemic

Starting this week, Nebraskans are moving into new territory when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.
Effective June 1, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Directed Health Measure (DHM) lifted or eased COVID-19 restrictions across most of the Husker State.
The governor’s action has been greeted as a way to reopen the state’s economy — including small businesses and agriculture — along with other aspects of everyday life. However, the move also brings many questions and decisions on how to proceed within health and safety guidelines.
In addition, Ricketts and other state officials are urging residents and visitors not to abandon safety measures. Those include social distancing, wearing of protective masks, frequent hand washing and other hygiene practices.
The COVID-19 situation will also challenge Nebraska state legislators when they resume the suspended unicameral session next month.
District 40 State Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton told the Press & Dakotan the time has come to start lifting the restrictions.
“First of all, I believe Governor Ricketts has done a good job keeping Nebraska hospitals capable of dealing with the pandemic. So now it is time to open our state up and get people back to work,” Gragert said.
“This is happening in Nebraska with well thought out direction obtained by continued advice from numerous subject matter experts, including UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center), the state chief medical officer and the local health departments.”
Nebraskans must take personal responsibility in doing their part to combat the coronavirus, Gragert said.
“The governor continues to keep the people of Nebraska well informed through his press conferences and repeatedly advises the public of precautions to take in order to avoid exposure to the virus,” the state senator said.
“The main objective has always been — and continues to be — to make sure that the hospitals are capable of handling the positive COVID-19 cases.”
Nebraska will receive federal funding which will help the state in its economic and other recovery, Gragert said.
Because of the pandemic, the legislative session was suspended but is scheduled to resume July 20-Aug. 13, Gragert said. What form the remainder of the session takes will remain to be seen, he added.
“They’re taking many precautions for the Senators to be physically present in the Chamber to conduct business,” he said. “I’ll use my personal judgment on the precautions I feel are needed to protect myself, as well as others.”
FAIR SEASON
With the arrival of warmer weather, decisions remain on outdoor and social gatherings, as well as activities such as fairs and concerts that could attract hundreds and even thousands of visitors.
Under the new directed health measures, Ricketts announced events like parades, carnivals, dances, street dances and beer gardens remain prohibited through June 30. Parades where everyone stays in their cars are still allowed.
In addition, dance recitals will be allowed. Drive-in movie theaters may operate at full capacity as long as everyone stays in their cars.
Tennis, golf and rodeos will be allowed to resume, among other sports like baseball and softball. Practices could start June 1 for those sports, and games may be held beginning June 18.
Football, soccer and wrestling remain prohibited. School gyms and weight rooms will be allowed to open.
Ricketts’ directed health measure, which covers most of the state, allows local officials to make decisions on county fairs.
Both the Cedar County Fair in Hartington, Nebraska, and the Knox County Fair in Bloomfield, Nebraska, are moving forward with their 2020 events.
They have become two of the largest fairs in the region, offering not only the traditional 4-H and open class events but also midways, grandstand shows and other large entertainment.
Greg Heine serves as president of the Cedar County Ag Society, which oversee the fairgrounds. Cedar County has one of the earliest fairs in northeast Nebraska, putting additional pressure on organizers to finalize plans.
The annual fair will return to the Hartington fairgrounds, the society announced on its website.
“We are happy to announce that, at this time, the 2020 Cedar County Fair will continue at a modified level Thursday, July 16 - Sunday, July 19,” the announcement said.
“The Cedar County Ag Society continues to monitor the current impact of COVID-19 on events and social gatherings. We are communicating regularly with the Nebraska Health Department, our affiliates, entertainment 4-H, and FFA teams.”
However, the Cedar County Fair will take precautions in order to meet health and safety guidelines, organizers said on the website.
“Due to the restrictions established by the Nebraska Department of Health, there will be changes to our event schedule, capacity, and event procedures,” the website said. “Because of these unknown times, we will do our best to keep everyone informed of any unforeseen changes, cancellations or postponements.”
One change quickly became necessary, as the board announced in a follow-up announcement headlined, “4 out of 5 Ain’t Bad.”
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that due to COVID restrictions on our capacity at certain events, we will not be holding the 2020 Cedar County Fair Rodeo,” the website said.
“The rodeo is a staple of our fair, and those that come to compete as well as those who volunteer to help to put it on are some of the most talented and hardest working people around.”
However, the other four headline events will still play the grandstand, organizers said. Planning and ticket sales have been altered because of the social distancing requirements.
“Seating will be capped, and we must reach a set sale amount by July 1st in order to move forward with these remaining events,” the board said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, tickets will be available for online purchase only.
The Knox County Fair doesn’t have any plans to cancels the 2020 event, organizers told the Press & Dakotan.
The Knox County event, listed as one of Nebraska’s largest and oldest county fairs, is scheduled for Aug. 13-16. The fairgrounds will again feature a carnival midway and the four nights of grandstand entertainment.
LOOKING AHEAD
The tourism and recreation season are already well under way, with throngs of visitors taking advantage of the warmer weather to visit the Missouri River, parks, campgrounds, lakes and other attractions.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) opened more camping opportunities in state park areas starting Thursday, when all previous temporary restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping were removed. Designated beaches and swimming areas also opened on that day.
All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites — other than at Mormon Island State Recreation Area (SRA) and Danish Alps SRA — will be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents.
Wildlife management areas remain open for camping.
NGPC reminds park guests to practice social distancing to ensure compliance with the state’s Directed Health Measures amid the COVID-19 health situation.
“With high demand for camping and outdoor recreational opportunities, and changes in the state’s Directed Health Measures, we are pleased to restore camping opportunities and allow guests to participate in activities they love — making memories in our parks,” Director Jim Douglas said.
The uncertainty of the pandemic will continue through the summer and possibly into the fall. A number of school districts are looking at still holding rescheduled spring events such as proms and graduations.
In addition, planning remains fluid for the 2020-21 school year. However, school districts are pledging to move forward and offer the best possible academics and activities for their students and staff.
The uncertain times were reflected in Crofton Superintendent Chris Look’s letter to parents, posted Friday on social media.
“It has been a team effort as we have counted on parents, students, siblings, friends and other family members to help continue education with so many unknowns taking place,” he said.
“I know it has not been easy for families and students throughout it as every situation is different and the many directions everyone is being pulled made it even more difficult. …
“At this time, there has not been any decisions made at the state level, however we expect to know more in July. As decisions are made, we will share information as quickly as possible.
“Just like in the spring, changes could be made with little notice due to how quickly things can change. We don’t know what the 2020-2021 school year will look like at this point. However, I know that we will all work together for the continued success of our students!”
