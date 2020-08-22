From P&D Staff Reports
Hutchinson County recorded its first death related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s daily update, which showed South Dakota with its biggest one-day case total to date.
The Department of Health reported 251 new positive tests, which topped the 249 new cases reported on May 9 during the Smithfield outbreak in Sioux Falls.
The death in Hutchinson County was the only statewide death reported Saturday. The state toll is now 160. Hutchinson County had no new cases Saturday and has six active cases.
Several area counties saw new positive test results.
Clay County reported its biggest one-day rise with 10 new positive tests. There were two recoveries (126). The county has 25 active cases.
Yankton County recorded nine new positive tests, lifting its total of known cases to 175. The county has now recorded 74 cases and one death this month. Five new recoveries were reported (122). The county has 50 active cases, which is also an all-time high.
Turner County reported three new positive tests and now has 69 known cases overall. Sixteen cases are active.
Bon Homme County registered two new positive tests, giving it 38 known cases. The county reported one new hospitalization (2). There was one recovery (16). There are 22 active cases.
Union County reported one new case, its 232nd. There were two new recoveries (207). There are 21 active cases.
Also, Charles Mix County’s case total was amended downward by one to 115, and the number of recovered cases went down by one to 97.
Other South Dakota statistics for Saturday included:
• Active Cases — 1,540 (+164). This is also the state’s all-time high;
• Recoveries — 9,435 (+86);
• Hospitalizations — 951 ever hospitalized (+3); 66 currently hospitalized (+16);
• Testing — 175,126 total tests (+2,577); 135,630 individuals tested (+1,855).
In Nebraska, 278 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday.
Two area counties recorded multiple new positive tests. Cedar County saw its biggest one-day rise to date with five new cases, giving it 39 overall, while Knox County added three new cases to lift its total to 48.
Other statistics included:
• Total cases — 31,626;
• Deaths — 376 (+3);
• Hospitalizations — 1,891 ever hospitalized (+14); 140 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Recoveries — 23,608 (+16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.