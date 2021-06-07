Blizzards, tornadoes and floods are a few of the natural hazards that strike this part of the country. Events like these have the potential of causing thousands of dollars annually in damage to property.
To lessen the impact of these disasters in the future, Yankton County is beginning the process of updating its current Disaster Mitigation Plan. A series of meetings will be held to obtain input as the plan is developed. These meetings are open to everyone. If you have an idea about what can be done to prepare for future disaster events occurring in Yankton County, you are urged to attend the meetings.
The first meeting will be held at Yankton Fire Station #2 on Tuesday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. Agenda items for the initial meeting include a discussion of hazard mitigation concepts, a review of the county’s current disaster mitigation plan, and identification and profiling of the hazards that impact the county.
Additional information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting the Yankton County Emergency Management Office at 605 668-5289 or by email at paul@yanktonoem.com. You can also call John Clem at 800 952-3562 or by email at John.Clem@districtiii.org.
