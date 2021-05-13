Southeastern Electric Receives $1.2 Million, Sees Record Growth

MARION — Southeastern Electric Cooperative has received $1.2 million to replace storm-damaged infrastructure, allowing the rapidly-growing rural electric company to expand its underground lines.
Southeastern Electric finds itself in unprecedented growth mode, according to General Manager Brad Schardin. The recent announcement of the disaster funding comes at a good time, he said.
“We saw a record year in 2020,” he said. “Last year, we saw something like 937 new customers, which has brought us up to 18,000 members. Requests continue to come in fast and furious throughout our five-county service area.”
The rural electric cooperative serves Turner, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Union and McCook counties.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently provided the $1.2 million in response to an April 2019 storm. The project will bring the damaged and destroyed parts of the electrical distribution system back to their pre-disaster design, function and capacity.
The current poles and wires will be replaced with underground lines, which aren’t as susceptible to outages during blizzards, high winds and other weather-related issues, Schardin said.
“At our cooperative, we’re doing more and more of the underground cable,” he said. “It’s more dependable compared to the above-ground lines.”
Because of waiting for the disaster funding, the conversion has been placed on hold for the past two years, Schardin said.
“During that 2019 storm, we lost about 30 miles of line in McCook County. We put in temporary replacements to get things back up and running for our members,” Schardin said. “But with FEMA assistance, you can’t make permanent replacements until you are awarded the funding. Now that we have the money, we can move ahead with those changes.”
The federal disaster assistance provides a major financial boost for the upcoming work, as FEMA covers 75% of the replacement costs, Schardin said. He anticipates some state disaster funding, with Southeastern Electric covering the remaining costs.
With the funding in place, Schardin anticipates completing the 30-mile conversion to underground line around fall 2022.
“Right now, we’re just working with landowners in the McCook County area for easements and discussing plans with all of them on the improvements we will be making,” Schardin said.
Southeastern provides retail electricity and energy-related to rural and urban areas in southeastern South Dakota. This membership includes approximately 3,200 members in southeastern and southwestern Sioux Falls.
How does Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city of around 180,000 residents, become part of a rural electric cooperative?
“Well, (those territories) used to be rural, but Sioux Falls has grown so much that parts of it are now in our service area,” Schardin said, noting an influx of energy consumers ranging from residential customers to medical facilities.
However, not all of the cooperative’s growth has occurred in Sioux Falls, Schardin said. He pointed to the expansion of agricultural businesses, including dairy, hog and poultry operations in different counties.
The Southeastern Electric service area also includes ethanol plants and other high-energy consumers, Schardin said.
“We’re seeing the urban growth, but we’re also seeing people moving into towns such as Viborg, Hurley and Davis. In my hometown of Marion, we’re also seeing places filling up,” he said.
“I don’t think it’s all because we’re close to Sioux Falls. People want to live in the smaller communities. They like it here,” he said. “We’re getting inquiries from people moving from Minneapolis and California to Sioux Falls and other parts of southeast South Dakota.”
Schardin makes one request for those considering major projects.
“Please plan ahead if you are remodeling, upgrading, repairing or planning to build something new in the next several months,” he said. “A call to our office would be much appreciated and will help our employees plan out the work needed to finish out the year.”
Southeastern Electric itself represents growth in its structure. The Lincoln-Union & Turner-Hutchinson rural electric cooperatives consolidated in 2000. Then, Southeastern merged McCook Electric into its group in 2006.
“Those changes alone have required us to look at who we are, what we are doing and the expanded membership group that we are serving 24/7, 365 days a year,” Schardin said.
Last year’s growth came despite the pandemic and other uncertainties, Schardin said. Looking out on the horizon, he sees continued strong demand for electric power.
“We had an unbelievable 2020, and it’s continuing this year,” he said. “We’re already planning our projects for 2022.”
For additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program, visit online at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.
