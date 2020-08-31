100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 1, 1920
• Missouri River water for Yankton, secured through wells in the piers of the Meridian Highway bridge, will cost about $50,000 according to detailed figures received yesterday from John Lyle Harrington, engineer in charge.
• This is the first of September and the last day for straw hats in the view of a contingent whose hats are crushed or worn out or never did become them anyway. Straw hat wearers whose bonnets are still in good working order and who are handsome in them may conscientiously tote them till Sept. 21, according to the almanac.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 1, 1945
• Pfc. Cliff Robertson, 20-year-old Santee Sioux Indian youth, who served in four major airborne campaigns in the European Theater of Operations, will be spotlighted on the “Ladies Be Seated” coast-to-coast American Broadcasting Company program Monday, during Midwest Farmer Day here.
• Otto Schwartz holds the title of being Hartington, Neb.’s best sunflower grower. He has a tame plant in his yard that measures 13 ½ feet. The flower has grown one foot in the past two weeks, but it is beginning to flower and the producer believes it to have completed its growth.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 1, 1970
• Silage operations are underway in South Dakota’s corn producing areas in consequence of further deterioration of the crop in last week’s hot, dry weather. The departure in moisture from normal for the crop season at Yankton is a deficit of 4.55 inches.
• Sister Jane McGowen, OSB, has returned to Yankton as director of Sacred Heart Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. The new director was graduated from the hospital school of nursing in 1960 and its school of X-ray technology the following year.
25 Years Ago
Friday, September 1, 1995
• A new year at Bloomfield (Neb.) Public School is in full swing and its lunchroom has gone high-tech. Instead of using traditional lunch tickets punched by cafeteria workers, children now use bar-coded identification cards to buy their lunch.
• As livestock producers Steve Schoneichel of Hurley and John Nagel of Avon know firsthand, there are frustrations in watching their market prices drop while packers’ and retailers’ income rise. As presidents of two state livestock associations, they took their message to the U.S. Senate — by way of Sen. Larry Pressler — during Thursday’s hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee chaired by Pressler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.