Incidents
• A report was received at 2:47 p.m. Friday of the theft of an inmate ID, Social Security card and a credit card in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:39 p.m. Friday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:13 p.m. Friday of theft on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 6:25 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:58 p.m. Friday of a fight on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 10:15 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on W. 10th St.
• A report was received at 5:30 a.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:16 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 10:41 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Linn St.
• A report was received at 12:15 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 6:33 a.m. Monday of an assault on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 7:43 a.m. Monday of theft on Linn St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
