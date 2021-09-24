VERMILLION — The Vermillion Community Mural Project and the Vermillion Cultural Association are hosting a dedication event celebrating the completion of “Wanahca,” the second installation of a two-part mural designed and created by Reyna Hernandez, Elizabeth Skye and Inkpa Mani, and assisted by Amber Hansen, Jenae Porter, Sonia Perea-Morales as well as members of the community. The dedication will be held by the east-facing wall of the Coyote Twin Theater, located at 10 East Main Street in Vermillion, Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
The artists will share information about the process and inspiration behind the design, as well as reflections on painting during the pandemic.
The mural dedication is an event meant to bring members of the community together in celebration of Vermillion’s growing interest and investment in creating public art spaces throughout the city.
