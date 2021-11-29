Monday’s unseasonable warmth produced a new record for Yankton.
The city recorded an official high temperature of 69 degrees, snapping the old mark of 63 degrees set in 1883.
The normal high ready for Nov. 29 is 37.8 degrees.
While temperatures are expected to cool today (Tuesday), the forecast calls for the mercury to return to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling again into the weekend.
For forecast details, see page 2.
