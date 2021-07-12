Clothing Closet Seeks School Goods

Fall will be here sooner than you know it, and Yankton’s Clothing Closet aims to be ready with back-to-school items for youth.
The Clothing Closet’s annual Back 2 School Clothing Drive is set for Thursday from noon-6 p.m. outside the United Way Non-Profit Center at 610 West 23 St. in Yankton.
“We’ll be outside in the parking lot taking donations during that time,” said Kiersten Hansen, program coordinator for United Way of Greater Yankton. “We won’t be accepting donations at our downtown location that day.”
The Back 2 School Clothing Drive is one of the Clothing Closet’s quarterly annuals drives to replenish its inventory.
As part of the United Way for the last two years, The Clothing Closet’s continues to fulfill its mission to offer community members who are struggling to make ends meet, the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a welcoming space.
For school-age children, organizers of The Clothing Closet seek to provide adequate and appropriate clothing for the coming school year.
“Our most needed items are youth shirts, youth pants and youth tennis shoes,” Hansen said. “We are also in need of men’s and women’s plus-size clothing.”
Youth sizes of interest range from 5-16, as well as juniors sizes, which often work well for high school students, she said, adding the donations of new socks and new undergarments will also be accepted.
Referrals and vouchers are not necessary to make an appointment for The Clothing Closet.
“All you have to do is call United Way to make an appointment,” Hansen said. “We do have a very short intake process: You just fill out a form and we ask for some demographics, just for tracking purposes.”
Also, there are no qualifiers to limit you or hinder prospective clients from receiving clothing, she said.
“We will have The Clothing Closet open for clients to make appointments a few extra days in August. So families can come in and shop for us going back to school,” Hansen said. “Sometimes appointments are for the same day.”
After a soft reopening in May 2020, The Clothing Closet has continued to serve a steady stream of clients with its appointment system, carrying on its mission despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pretty much on track or maybe even seeing more clients than we’ve seen in the past two years,” Hansen said. “It’s very steady.”
Despite pandemic fears, last year’s Back 2 School Clothing Drive went well, she said.
“It’s really great to see that. It has always been a successful drive for us,” Hansen said. “We ask for help from our community, and (the community) delivers. It’s really great to see that.”
———
For more information, visit: www.yanktonunitedway.org/clothing-closet.
