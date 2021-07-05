Tri-State Old Iron Tractor Ride Set To Return To The Road

Back after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton’s Tri-State Old Iron is set to roll along again.
This year’s ride will draw tractor enthusiast from several states, including Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota.
The 14th annual ride was ready to go in 2020, with participants registered, but organizers decided on a late cancelation for safety reasons.
Now, with cases of COVID down in the country, the 15th annual Tri-State Old Iron Tractor Ride is scheduled for this week, boasting more than 200 tractors on parade in Yankton on a slow ride through the area on July 9-10. After the parade, the tractors will be parked and on display at Yankton’s Levee St. for the evening.
“There are a lot of double riders, with kids of 16 years old and wives and girlfriends,” Jerome Mueller, president of the Tri-State Old iron Association as of 2020, told the Press & Dakotan. “We actually don’t know how many double riders we’ll have.”
Mueller was elected to head the group in the wake of the deaths of Donna and Rodger Harts, two of the event’s founders. The 2019 ride was dedicated to Rodger Harts for his role in the organization over the years. Donna Harts took over for her late husband that year but died about a year later.
Participants will arrive in Yankton Thursday, and park their tractors in the green space behind the former Yankton Chamber of Commerce building at 803 East 4th Street.
Riders will set out in groups of 20 at 8 a.m. Friday, to travel approximately 60 miles on Yankton County roads. Participants will only go about 12 miles per hour, so, with stops, the ride will last most of the day.
“The first break, at about 10:30, is going to be up on Walshtown Rd. at the Pioneer Seed store,” Mueller said. “Then, we’ll head back down Walshtown Rd. to Gayville and have our lunch there, a catered meal by The Hay Shed.”
After lunch, the line of tractors will do a backtrack.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done that backtrack,” he said. “This way, everybody will get to see each other, all 200 tractors. Otherwise, we do not get to meet everybody.”
The mid-afternoon break Friday will be at the Kellen & Streit gravel pit.
The annual parade in Yankton will begin Friday evening at 6 p.m. when the tractors will once again take their traditional route through Yankton’s downtown area via Third Street.
Saturday’s ride usually wends its way through area northeast-Nebraska roads, and this year is no exception, Leon Becker, event co-organizer, told the Press and Dakotan.
“We leave Yankton and go out across the new bridge, down to Nebraska Highway 121 that goes to Aten, and wind around the country,” he said. “We wind up at CJ’s at the Lake for a morning break.”
This year’s ride will take participants on a 55-mile trek through Knox and Cedar counties.
Finally, the caravan will head to Weigand and then turn south to Crofton for a meal catered by the Lewis & Clark Pulley Museum, which Becker believes participants will really enjoy.
“Then we head towards Menominee, and then it’s back and forth through the country to different sites,” he said. “We stop in Menominee for a break in the afternoon, go back to Yankton, load up and go home.”
In the background at all the events, Yankton’s Graham Tire, a major sponsor, is giving away three sets of tractor tires, and is also offering support for the group along the way.
“Saturday morning, they’ll give everybody a pancake breakfast,” Becker said.
“Then, they follow us on the trail with water making sure we stay hydrated,” co-organizer Marlene Backer added. “They greet us at our rest stops and they’re fun to tag along.”
Also, Graham Tire accompanies riders throughout both days with its repair truck in case of a breakdown or flat tire, which does happen, she noted.
“These tractors are the pride and joy of the riders,” said co-organizer Bev Mueller. “To the young folks who don’t know anything about tractors, come and ask questions and see the different types.”
Spectators are likely to see tractors of many different colors from many decades past and present, she noted.
“Come out and see our parade!” Jerome Mueller said.
