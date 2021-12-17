Training For The Unthinkable

The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is continuing to partner with local entities to keep them informed of how to handle a grave nightmare scenario.
For six years, the YPD has been leading ALICE — Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — training sessions for schools, businesses and churches in the area to train people on how to handle incidents involving active shooters.
YPD Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan that the YPD has been utilizing ALICE training for a number of years.
“In 2015, the Yankton Police Department identified a need to educate the public when dealing with an active threat,” he said. “When ALICE became available for law enforcement officers to become instructors, we knew it was something we wanted to bring to the community. Currently, the Yankton Police Department provides these services to local businesses, schools and churches.”
He said that this training can involve multiple entities at the same time.
“Recently, we were able to host an ALICE (training) with the Yankton School District,” he said. “This event was open to area businesses to attend so they can provide ALICE to their businesses as well.”
The training isn’t new to the area.
The Press & Dakotan reported in 2015 that, following an intruder event at Yankton High School, Sacred Heart School announced it would be conducting ALICE training on the YPD’s recommendation.
And in January 2018, the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce — now Yankton Thrive — held an ALICE session as part of its Business Sense & Security sessions, led by Lt. Mike Burgeson, then of the YPD.
“(Having) no plan is a plan to fail,” he said during that training session. “In order to survive in a situation, you’ve got to know what to do. You’ve got to enable yourself and your staff to be able to take action.”
According to Sgt. Preston Crissey of the YPD, the department has been busy with these training sessions over the last few years.
“Since 2019, the Yankton Police department has been able to instruct approximately 12 classes throughout the community, so approximately four a year,” he said.
He also gave a general overview of what ALICE training includes — along with some of the things it doesn’t include.
“With ALICE training, the Yankton Police Department is providing realistic scenarios involving threats you might encounter at work, home or even at a business,” he said. “With the ALICE training we provide, we always ensure safety measures are in place. We also ensure that no real weapons are ever used when conducting these scenarios.”
Foote said that the ALICE training is ultimately about making sure the public at large knows what to do in case of an emergency.
“ALICE training is about being prepared and knowing how to react if you are ever put into a dangerous situation at work or any other location,” he said.
He added that it is possible for entities to schedule training sessions.
“The Yankton Police department has a form that you may receive from Community Service Officer Brad Parker to request this type of training or other speaking requests,” Foote said.
