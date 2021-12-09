FORT McCOY, Wis. — When the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan earlier this year, Shane Toupal knew refugees who fled the war-torn nation would need assistance resettling in the United States.
The Yankton man is retired as a chief warrant officer with the South Dakota Army National Guard. He deployed to Iraq in 2003 with the 730th Medical Unit of Vermillion.
“I had seen many things needed by the Iraqi people when they fled their country in a hurry,” he said. “I knew the Afghan people who left their country and made it to the United States would need all types of similar assistance. Many of them arrived here with nothing more than the clothes on their back.”
Toupal didn’t want to talk about the politics of the U.S. withdrawal last August, but he could talk with certainty about the aftermath.
“I think the chaotic nature in which our mission ended in Afghanistan led to this humanitarian crisis,” he said.
In addition, Toupal’s combat experience taught him the terror for civilians caught in war and the danger — basically, a death sentence — for those who assisted the U.S. military effort.
“I can’t fathom the danger for those people who were friendly to America. Here, they’re arriving in winter in addition to the trauma of leaving their homeland and family,” he said.
“There are stories coming out where people were pretending to help others get people out of (Afghanistan) when, in reality, they were bad guys who were getting names and killing people.”
In his search to help refugees, Toupal learned about the existence of the private organization, “Save Our Allies” (SOA). The 12 former military members who formed the group include special operations soldiers with the tactical knowledge and financial means to return to Afghanistan, he said.
“These men assisted with the evacuation of 12,000 more people. Those (evacuees) were guided around Taliban checkpoints and brought to the airport,” he said. “There were roughly 120,000 evacuated (from the country), but sadly, many remain and live in constant fear for their lives. There are a lot of good people who are still there and deserve to be in this country.”
The Save Our Allies founders ranged from embassy officials to soldiers, Toupal said. They gathered together with the goal to get Afghans out of the country, particularly those targeted for assisting the U.S. military.
SOA developed a four-pillar mission: Rescue, Settlement, Transition and Mental Health. As part of the settlement pillar, SOA called for volunteers to work at one of the many military bases across the U.S. where the refugees were hosted.
With his military background, Toupal contacted SOA officials and offered his time and talents. As a retired soldier, he held the flexibility to serve anywhere and for any length of time.
“I’m at a place in my life where I can help with the effort, and it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
The volunteers come from all walks of life, both military and civilian. They are thoroughly vetted, as are the refugees. After a background check, Toupal was assigned to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
Toupal happened to deploy out of Fort McCoy and returned there upon completing his Iraqi mission. “Returning to Fort McCoy brought back a lot of memories,” he said.
This time, the mission takes on a different goal.
Toupal volunteered for three weeks, but he soon realized the mission could last into spring. He recently returned for a short time and heads back Sunday for another stint before Christmas. His son, Marc, a University of South Dakota sophomore who deployed to Somalia, will accompany him for a week.
Marc Toupal, who serves with the Iowa National Guard, said he welcomes the opportunity to serve those who are displaced, similar to what he saw in Somalia. “I really want to help these people. I look forward to working with my dad and bonding with the Afghans,” he said.
Shane Toupal’s work includes working with donations stored in massive warehouses on the base. The needs range from clean, lightly-used or new clothing of all sizes to school supplies to diapers and children’s items.
He also interacts with the refugees, who include several thousand children.
“Many of those children are unaccompanied. In other words, their parents didn’t make it out,” he said. “Some of the children were handed off to U.S. forces, not just for the opportunity of a better life but for the opportunity of life itself. That says a great deal when you put your child on a plane for a land you have never seen in hopes they remain alive. These children are going to be their legacy.”
Many evacuees held few or no contacts in their new homeland. Many don’t speak English, and the Afghans showed their cultural inclination to care for the unattended children. One refugee has put on a weekly concert for entertainment and bonding.
“While there are significant cultural differences, these are people the same as anywhere around the globe or right next door,” Toupal said. “Every Afghan with whom I spoke was appreciative to be in the United States and had a very positive attitude. Their resiliency is amazing!”
The Army can’t accept donations, but a civilian organization can handle those items, Toupal said. The SOA works with other organizations, like Team Rubicon, Catholic Charities and other long-standing organizations.
At Fort McCoy, volunteers primarily receive donations, sort them and get them out to locations run by the Army, where they are distributed as needed or as availability allows.
In addition, volunteers assist with English classes, work on playground equipment and help in the recreation center after their logistics duties are complete.
Toupal marveled at the military precision of housing, clothing, feeding and educating the refugees as they prepare for resettlement. At the same time, volunteers work long hours processing the donations, which are screened for security reasons.
“Working with the Fort McCoy Army logisticians is an incredible blessing,” he said. “They are amazing planners and track inventory down to the smallest item.”
He soon realized the Afghan people would need sustained support for clothing, school supplies and, eventually, community and church sponsorship. He requested assistance from Pauline Rhoades and his son, Alex Toupal, who both work in the Yankton school system and have done resource raising to support the need for school supplies.
Alex Toupal, who had deployed to Kuwait, coordinated the effort at Yankton High School, where cash donations were used to buy notebooks and pencils. Rhoades has worked with the Yankton Middle School effort, where students are donating school supplies through today (Friday).
YMS Principal Lukas Davison said the student council and other student leadership members work with service projects throughout the year.
“We see this is outreach and a positive thing for our kids,” he said. “We talked to the student council and leadership group. We assigned each one of them to a grade level, and they gave the same information to each grade. These students are already leaders among their peers, and this allows them to be part of something bigger than themselves.”
Belle Sheldon, a sixth grade council member, said the students welcomed the chance to help those in need. She was extremely pleased with the donations, particularly right at the outset.
“It’s really cool and we can step up and be part of this,” she said. “We sixth graders like to take charge and not let anyone hold us back. We know we can do a good job. We are helping other children.”
Rhoades said the school would welcome a visit from Shane Toupal, which would give the YMS students a first-hand report on the impact of their donations.
“This is a humanitarian effort. When you realize these are people who helped our military and saved some of our (military members’) lives, it’s important to give back to them,” she said.
“You never know the affect you may have on somebody. Years from now, they will look back on this, realizing the people who helped them and now they want to do the same thing for others.”
Shane Toupal said Americans find it hard to realize the situation that the refugees fled.
“Even our soldiers do a year in combat, and we come home,” he said. “But for the Iraqis and Afghans and other people, this is their home. There is no leaving for them. It’s their neighborhood.”
Shane Toupal said he has received much more than he has given with the project.
“I still feel selfish with it. It has given me far more satisfaction than I anticipated. I already feel pretty blessed to have the careers I have had around the people I have worked with, and this an added bonus,” he said.
“These people are the new Americans. We need to do all we can to help them and thank them for fighting as long and as hard as they did. This (resettlement) is a really noble endeavor. I think for us, as Americans, this is the right thing to do.”
