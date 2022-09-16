GOP Candidates Make Case At Lincoln Day Dinner

State leaders see challenges, but they also see the state leading by example.
During Friday night’s Yankton County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner, several state and local candidates were given a chance to speak alongside Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.
Gov. Kristi Noem had been slated to address the dinner in person, but due to her recent back surgery, she was unable to attend.
“Lead By Example”
Rhoden said that the last four years have seen South Dakota set an example for the country, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Four years ago, when we were running for office, the governor would say many times that South Dakota could lead by example and that we could lead the nation because what other people saw as disadvantages, she saw as advantages,” he said.
“Well, our buckets got kicked by the pandemic and we had governors all over this country that were making decisions based in fear. … She refused to be ruled by fear. She studied the facts and the data and she knew what her authority was and what it wasn’t.”
He also touted the recovery from the pandemic and the need to not take where we live for granted.
Despite not being able to attend in person, Noem recorded a brief video message for the dinner that was presented following Rhoden’s speech.
In it, she said that the state needs to face the challenge of filling jobs.
“We need to address our state’s workforce,” she said. “Our low unemployment rate means that it’s hard to find workers to fill our open jobs. We have 27,000 open jobs in South Dakota.”
Kyle Peters, Noem’s son-in-law, also gave a quick update on the rest of the Noem family.
County Candidates
The three Republican candidates for the Yankton County Commission were also given an opportunity to speak.
Candidate John Marquardt said there’s a need to protect the county’s agriculture interests.
“My parents owned a little country store in Clayton, South Dakota, and we relied on farmers in the agricultural community just as much as they relied on us to provide the services and products so they were available in their community,” he said. “Therefore, one of the biggest reasons that I’m running for Yankton County Commission is to bring those values back to Yankton County.”
Candidate Ryan Heine said he is running because he is a believer in truth, facts and the law.
“When we shortcut those things or when we give favors out to our fishing buddies, it undermines the integrity of government,” he said. “It undermines the transparency of our government, and that is a slippery slope.”
Incumbent Commissioner Dan Klimisch touted a commitment to infrastructure improvements, taking time to make note of a recent success the county has had.
“I’m running for reelection because I’m trying to get the roads and bridges in Yankton County better,” he said. “One of the things we’ve done is we got a Bridge Improvement Grant for Stone Church Bridge in Yankton County. This will be the first new county bridge in Yankton County in over 70 years.”
District 18 Candidates
The dinner also featured remarks by the District 18 legislative candidates.
Incumbent Rep. Mike Stevens said that he was happy to see so many youths getting involved in the process.
“As excited as I am about the candidates that we have, I must tell you this, there’s a group of people here that I’m much more excited about, and this Republican Party should just be ecstatic about it — that’s our College Republicans,” he said. “When’s the last time we’ve seen all these kids getting involved in our party? Is that not the foundation of our party as we go forward.”
House candidate Julie Auch said it’s important to adhere to the laws of the land.
“We need to protect ourselves, our families and our property,” she said. “In recent years, we have taken our inalienable rights for granted and allowed politicians to ignore our Constitution and our Declaration of Independence and the rule of law.”
Incumbent Sen. Jean Hunhoff used much of her time to tout other candidates running for statewide office.
“I’m working for each and every one of you, and I believe that government has to be responsible and accountable to the people,” she said. “That’s what I do every day for you in Pierre.”
