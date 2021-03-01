100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 2, 1921
• The first shipment of cement to be used in building the bridge piers here, 508 barrels of it, or two carloads, is en route from Mason City, Iowa, to Yankton, according to word received yesterday by C.P. Moss, resident engineer. This is only a small part of the total that will be needed, the estimate calling for 12,000 barrels, or about 48 carloads.
• Yankton high school will have no field and track team this year but will have a baseball nine, if present plans of Coach W.J. Lindberg materialize. Lack of a track and necessary equipment, and difficulty in finding and developing material for a well-rounded track team have inclined him to the belief that the best showing could be made on the baseball diamond.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 2, 1946
• Without unusual roar or trouble, the Missouri River here yielded to the moderate temperatures of the last week when the ice broke up yesterday afternoon at 3:48. Within an hour, four to six huge chunks between 300 and 400 feet long and 100 feet wide had broken loose, pushed under the bridge and began their trip downstream.
• In the opinion of Lyman Thomas, Yankton police chief, citizens are only inviting someone to steal their autos when they leave the keys in their cars. This makes the third theft of this kind in the last two weeks.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 2, 1971
• Thelma Pascale, 58, Centerville, died early today in a University of Minnesota hospital of burns suffered last week in her home when a gas line exploded in Centerville. Her husband, Dr. Carl Pascale, remains in critical condition.
• Yankton College has enrolled a total of 540 students for classes in the second semester, according to F. Eugene Linton, registrar of the college. There are 357 men and 183 women in the student body.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 2, 1996
• As customers play slot machines at the Ohiya Casino, Santee Sioux chairman Butch Denny leans against construction equipment outside. The machinery isn’t meant for building, though – it’s defense against a police raid. Since the casino opened Feb. 2, tribal members have braced for a shutdown. State officials say the casino is illegal, but the tribe has sued the state for not drawing up a gaming compact.
• An All-Star Big Band made up of local and area musicians will play backup for national-known jazz artist Chris Vadala. Making his second appearance in as many years at Dakota Theatre, Vadala has a list of musical credits as long as he can hold a note on his saxophone.
